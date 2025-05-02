Ryzen 7 6800H for ps2 and gamecube
Hello to all,
I would like to buy a mini pc to put in the living room and install Recalbox; I am mainly interested in emulating Ps2 and Gamecube. I found a mini pc at a good price that mounts a Ryzen 7 6800H, do you think it can be fine?
@BlackCrow666 it will be. You'll easily emulate PS3, 3DS, Xbox with this processor. But, i don't think it's possible with Recalbox.
@Aldébaran In the sense that I can’t install recalbox?
@BlackCrow666 No. You can install it.
@Aldébaran What do you mean "But, i don't think it's possible with Recalbox."?
@BlackCrow666 oh, sorry for my english. You can install Recalbox on your Ryzen 7 6800H and you'll play PS2 and GC games withouth any problem.
By the way, this processor is strong enought to emulate more recent systems, like PS3, Wii U, X Box, etc... But I don't think that systems are inclued in Recalbox.
@Aldébaran Of the three I would be interested in the Xbox, but it is not yet emulated on Recalbox
Thank you for your reply
You're welcome.