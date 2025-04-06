On boot: Update Found, Verification Failed, Restarts
slikvik
My system has stopped working. On boot it comes up with the following
Update Found, please wait...
Checking Files.... FAIL
Verification had FAILED!
Restarting, please wait...
It just loops doing the above.
Gratuity78
I’m experiencing the same issue on boot. It keeps looping with the "Update Found, please wait..." message, then says "Checking Files.... FAIL" and "Verification had FAILED!" before restarting. It doesn’t seem to get past this point. Has anyone found a solution to get past this loop? Any help would be appreciated!