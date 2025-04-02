“A few years ago, I built an arcade machine with Recalbox running on a Raspberry Pi 3 B+. It worked very well back then, and a friend helped me with the setup. After a few years, the wiring got damaged, so I rewired everything according to the pinout information on the Recalbox website.

I have now spent the last three days testing everything and trying different configurations via SSH, but nothing has worked. I reinstalled everything and only changed the GPIO control settings in the recalbox.conf file to activate it for a single player.

Now, it seems that all the buttons are detected correctly for one player, as shown in the screenshot I’m attaching. The small icons in the top left indicate that every button press is being recognized, and I have already performed the EV test and all other possible tests – the controls are actually being detected. However, I am unable to configure the buttons for ‘Up,’ ‘Down,’ ‘Select,’ and others. They simply do not work in the settings and cannot be assigned.

I am not very experienced with programming, so I would really appreciate any help. Thank you!”