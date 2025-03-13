Been around 18 months since first attempt, bought a case at the time and got 2x CM4 lite.

Tested with multiple SD cards, 128 gig Sandisk, 32 gig Samsung 32 gig Sandisk.

The screen lights up but nothing else happens, same for both CM4's

Left it over a year as was in hospital last year and sick but decided to try again and bought a 2nd GPI Case 2 in case that was the issue.

Identical issue.

Each time I try the latest Gpi Case 2 build most recent was today.

Screen lights up, no boot even leaving for 30-60 minutes.