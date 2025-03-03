Hello, I recently installed Recalbox and plugged my DOBE-TNS-19252C controller for Nintendo Switch, which was inmediately recognized as "Nintendo Pro Controller" by the system and seemed to work properly.

When configuring the input, I was able to configure all the buttons but the "Joystick 2 left input". Seems like all inputs from the controller are recognized, but in the case of the right joystick it will only recognize the "up" input. I tested it in-game and the right joystick will only work upwards, being unresponsive when turning left, down or right.

Has anyone else experienced something similar? Is there something I'm missing? Maybe something should be fixed in config files?

Any help will be much appreciated. Thanks in advance!