Hi everybody,

I am trying to play Nintendo64 (mupen64plus) with this gamepads, but I can't manage to correctly configre them.

I am running on Raspberry Pi 5, Recalbox version 9.2.3

By default not all buttons work correctly, so I tried to modify /recalbox/share/system/config/mupen64/InputAutoCfg.ini adding this:

[SWITCH CO.,LTD. Controller (Dinput)] A Button=button(2) AnalogDeadzone=4096,4096 AnalogPeak=32768,32768 B Button=button(2) C Button D=button(0) C Button L=button(3) C Button R=button(1) C Button U=button(9) DPad D=hat(0 Down) DPad L=hat(0 Left) DPad R=hat(0 Right) DPad U=hat(0 Up) L Trig=button(4) Mempak switch= R Trig=button(5) Rumblepak switch= Start=button(12) X Axis=axis(0-,0+) axis(0+,0-) Y Axis=axis(1-,1+) axis(1+,1-) Z Trig=button(6) mouse=False plugged=True plugin=2

and /recalbox/share/system/config/mupen64/mupen64plus.cfg like this:

[SWITCH CO.,LTD. Controller (Dinput)] A Button = "button(1)" AnalogDeadzone = "4096,4096" AnalogPeak = "32768,32768" B Button = "button(2)" C Button D = "button(0)" C Button L = "button(3)" C Button R = "button(8)" C Button U = "button(9)" DPad D = "hat(0 Down)" DPad L = "hat(0 Left)" DPad R = "hat(0 Right)" DPad U = "hat(0 Up)" L Trig = "button(4)" Mempak switch = "" R Trig = "button(5)" Rumblepak switch = "" Start = "button(12)" X Axis = "axis(0-,0+)" Y Axis = "axis(1-,1+)" Z Trig = "button(6)" device = 0 mode = 0 mouse = False plugged = True plugin = 2 version = 2

and also adding

n64.configfile=dummy

to recalbox/system/recalbox.conf.

Nothing works, I tried both file with dummy, without dummy and only one of them in turn, both with and without dummy: the controller is not recognized at all.

What is the correct way to configure it?

Thanks in advance