I just installed Recalbox on my Raspberry Pi 4. If I start the system I can start a PSX game and it works. If I quit the game (Hotkey + Start) I can't start any other PSX game anymore. I have to restart the system.

It says Bad ROM, Missing/Bad mandatory BIOS, etc.

I checked the BIOS and it should all be good.

If anyone has any idea what I can try, I'd be grateful. Thanks in advance!