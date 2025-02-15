Hi

Running Raspberry Pi on arcade machine.

Have no problem running games with 1 disc.

But when I try to run Shadow of the Beast 2 discs, it asks for disc 2.

Wiki says it will autoload.

Copy from wiki

"How ADF games work

Copy them to your Amiga roms folder corresponding to the system.

Multiple discs are automatically loaded, up to 4 discs for games using the correct nomenclature such as (Disk 1 of X)."

This is how i named the files for testing.

Am I missing something?

Thanks in advance