Xbox 360 wireless controller in Mupen64 configuration.
Hello,
can anyone give me simple step-by-step tutorial how can I configure my Xbox 360 wireless controller in Mupen64 emulator?
It works like a charm in Libretro Parallel 64 emulator, but in Mupen64 controller is not visible, doesn't react at all...
I've tried to mess with InputAutoCfg.ini in Mupen64 folder, but I do something wrong, controller still doesn't work.
I really don't know where to look and how to set this, so any help will be much appreciated.
Thank You in advance!