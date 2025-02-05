I'm using a Raspberry Pi 500, which is a raspberry pi 5 with a built-in keyboard.

I can't find any way to enter wifi password. When I go to network settings, it allows me to choose my ssid, but then when I try to enter the password, it shows a ring of characters, and no matter what keys I press, nothing is entered. Then, when I leave that screen, it always shows a modal saying "wifi enabled" even though nothing has changed.

What I'm trying to do is connect to wifi so I can copy some ROMS onto the sd card plugged into my pi. I think this should be quite easy so not sure what is going wrong.