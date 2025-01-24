No VGA signal from RGB DUAL board.
-
gelo29 last edited by
Hello everyone,
I have problem with my new RGB DUAL system:
- there is no signal on my VGA CRT monitor (Samsung SyncMaster 957p).
I've installed the newest version of RecalBox (9.2.3-Pulstar) on micro SD card and put it into my RSPi 5 with RGB Dual installed.
Of course, before this I've also set the proper refresh rate (31 kHz) on RGB Dual board micro switch.
Now, when I power on the unit, nothing appers on my screen monitor, there is no signal.
Do i do anything wrong?
As far as I know it should be plug and play, no additional settings required, right?
Thanks a lot,
Greg
- there is no signal on my VGA CRT monitor (Samsung SyncMaster 957p).