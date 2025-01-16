I'm not a computer guy, so I'm not familiar with codes and have no idea where to put in the codes I'm finding in these forums.

What I'm looking for is an easy way to add box art to my raspberry pi 4 that I put recalbox on. I also have it so I can access the Pi using the network between my Macbook and Pi.

I have all the rooms in their folders for NES and SNES. I have all the box art saved on my computer in Png form which I may have to change to another format, but how in the world do I get the box art onto my Pi without using the online scraping method. I have several Japanese baseball games that I guarantee won't be found by scraping. Some of them took me forever to find.

So if anyone knows how and has time to respond, I'd like the directions you would give to a child haha.

Thank you in advance.