Alt-F2 no terminal
Board model: Pi3b 1gb a02082 Sony, UK ArmV7L Rev 1.2 armhf
Recalbox version (build) : 9.2.3-Pulstar (RPi 3 32bits)
Hardware (Micro SD, Power Supply, etc.): Kingston A1 C10 32gb MicroSD, Generic Chinese 2.5a psu, Magnavox Composite TV, no HDMI connected, 15mm aluminum heat sink
Controller(s): Logitech 310, generic mouse, generic IBM compatible keyboard
Was this removed? Sure is handy to just make changes / get around with simply a keyboard. No network needed. I searched high and low and the two pertinent threads went locked and unanswered.
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/957/f4-does-not-exit-emulationstation
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/29759/recalbox-8-1-1-pc-console-access-black-screen
More detail, when I exit ES using F4, the Pi is still up, I can SSH in, Http Manager works, Samba shares all work. I can use Manager to start emulationstation again. I just can't get a terminal on my composite display. I tried plugging my HDMI display to the Pi and there's no terminal there (or anything) either.
Previously, it would stay on the splash screen when I exited emulationstation, so I disabled the splash screen. Now I see a blank screen. I do see some ouput on my display when I perform the procedure ALT-PRINT SCREEN - R-E-I-S-U-B
I have followed the instructions here:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/access/root-access-terminal-cli
along with all permutations and variations and incantations thereof.
F4 then Alt-F2
Alt-F2 then F4
Alt-F4 then Alt-F2
Alt-F2 then Alt-F4
Ctl-Alt-F4 then Alt-F2
Ctl-Alt-F2 then Alt-F4
Ctl-Alt-F4 then F2
Ctl-Alt-F2 then F4
Alt-F2 then Ctl-Alt-F4
Alt-F4 then Ctl-Alt-F2
F2 then Ctl-Alt-F4
F4 then Ctl-Alt-F2
Ctl-Alt-F2 then Ctl-Alt-F4
Ctl-Alt-F4 then Ctl-Alt-F2