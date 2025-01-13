More detail, when I exit ES using F4, the Pi is still up, I can SSH in, Http Manager works, Samba shares all work. I can use Manager to start emulationstation again. I just can't get a terminal on my composite display. I tried plugging my HDMI display to the Pi and there's no terminal there (or anything) either.

Previously, it would stay on the splash screen when I exited emulationstation, so I disabled the splash screen. Now I see a blank screen. I do see some ouput on my display when I perform the procedure ALT-PRINT SCREEN - R-E-I-S-U-B

I have followed the instructions here:

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/access/root-access-terminal-cli

along with all permutations and variations and incantations thereof.

F4 then Alt-F2

Alt-F2 then F4

Alt-F4 then Alt-F2

Alt-F2 then Alt-F4

Ctl-Alt-F4 then Alt-F2

Ctl-Alt-F2 then Alt-F4

Ctl-Alt-F4 then F2

Ctl-Alt-F2 then F4

Alt-F2 then Ctl-Alt-F4

Alt-F4 then Ctl-Alt-F2

F2 then Ctl-Alt-F4

F4 then Ctl-Alt-F2

Ctl-Alt-F2 then Ctl-Alt-F4

Ctl-Alt-F4 then Ctl-Alt-F2