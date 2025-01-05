I just started using Recalbox yesterday on a Raspberry Pi I got for Christmas, and I'm loving it! Installation and getting games running has been going smoothly, using an existing Xbox 360 USB controller I already had at home.

My one problem is getting out of games. It's easy enough to use the controller to browse emulators and games and launch games, but when I want to stop playing a game, I have to put the controller down, and hit Esc on my keyboard.

I've tried mapping the controller a few times, including mapping the "Hotkey" (?) to the central silver "X" button between the 'Back' and 'Start' buttons. That doesn't seem to have done much.

Is it possible to have that central "X" button mapped to what the Esc key on the keyboard does?