Raspberry pi 5 rsm version election
jor2404
Hi
I want to upgrade fron my Raspberry pi 4 to 5
I would like to emulate some wii games and I am wondering what amount of RAM choose on the Raspberry pi 5
Do you think that is worth enough to choose the greater RAM version or I could have the same emulation results on wii games with a lower RAM version
Magaki
Hello,
No Wii on Raspberry PI 5, not enough power at this time.
Wii is playable on PC only.
Please check this for more info : https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
About RAM in general, we suggest to pick 4GB.