Hi everyone,

I’m working on a custom Recalbox project using a Raspberry Pi 4, and I’m looking for advice from the community. My goal is to create a compact retro gaming console that includes a sleek interface and supports multiplayer gaming with wireless controllers.

Here’s what I’ve done so far:

Installed Recalbox 9.1 on a Raspberry Pi 4 with a 64GB microSD card.

Configured the basics like network settings, audio output, and a few emulators.

Tested it with two Bluetooth controllers, which worked, but there was noticeable input lag.

I’m currently facing a few challenges:

Controller Latency: Is there a way to reduce Bluetooth controller input lag? Would using a USB dongle help, or is it better to stick to wired controllers?

Case Design: I want to build a custom case. Are there any designs or 3D print files you recommend that are both compact and durable?

Game Library: What’s the best way to organize a large library of games in Recalbox to avoid clutter and keep things smooth?

I check this: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/27730/recalbox-electron-8-1-1-emulation-station-main-menu-music-issalesforceadmin Any tips, resources, or personal experiences would be greatly appreciated. I’m excited to hear your suggestions and learn from the community!

Thanks in advance for your help!