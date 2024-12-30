I am running raspberry pi 5 with latest version of recalbox. I have 4 dragonrise joysticks. Players 1-4. Players 1 and 2 have Start/Select, 6 buttons and hotkey. Players 3 and 4 have the same but only 4 buttons. All arcade games work perfectly that use 4 buttons or less. Whenever I load a game that requires 6 buttons (e.g. Marvel vs Capcom) I get one solitary green error message in the bottom left corner when I load the game that says "dragonrise joystick (121/6) not configured". When I get into the game...both player 1 and player 2 joysticks work. All 6 buttons, start/select, hotkey work for player 1. Everything works for player 2 except 2 of the 6 buttons. They are non-responsive and don't do the same mid and high kick that player one does.

I know this is related to the error message, but I've tried reconfiguring controls. I have validated that the wires on the USB encoder board are plugged into the exact same ports between both players. I even brought up RetroArch menu to prove the mappings were identical between both players.

What else can explain this or be done to resolve this conflict? I only found one other recalbox forum post similar and there was a suggestion of adding (121/6) vendor and input IDs to CFG file. But those posts were very OLD and before I do through the lengths of doing that wanted to see what else I could be missing