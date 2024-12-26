Hey guys......

I am new to using Recalbox and have been loving the experience so far! I am currently looking into setting up a dual boot system on my Raspberry Pi 4, with Recalbox as one of the OS options.

I have done some basic research but wanted to ask here for advice from the community:

Is there a preferred method or tool for creating a dual boot setup with Recalbox?

Are there any specific configurations or precautions I should take to ensure Recalbox runs smoothly in this setup?

Has anyone experienced performance issues or limitations with dual booting, particularly when switching back and forth between systems?

I also check this: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/27730/recalbox-electron-8-1-1-emulation-station-main-mesalesforcedevelopercourse But I have not found any solution. Could anyone guide me about this? I am open to any tips or recommendations, especially from those who have done this themselves.

Thanks in advance for your help!

Respected community member!