I can't get ANY F*CKING N64 game to run on an Odroid-XU4 with the Pulstar release except for Super Mario 64 which by the way, runs awful, the only emulator that I could get to work is this Parallel 64 whatever thing, the rest is pure vapourware. Also, emulator resolution CAN NOT be changed from ES menu nor Retroarch interface, how is it supposed that I can change at least the resolution of this thing?

Could anyone give a hint in this please? I know from the hardware compatibility list that it should be at least 2 or 3 emulators for N64 running more or less on the XU4.

Thanks.