I have the latest recalbox 9.2.3-pulstar installed on a Raspberry Pi 5b 4gb (via pi imager onto an SD card). Things all seem to be working great until I shut down the unit. I go to the system menu and choose shutdown. Shutdown appears to work properly. At this point I turn off the power to my screen and RaspPi via a power strip.

The next time I turn on my Pi I hang at the splash screen. I can SSH into my Pi and if I enter the "reboot" terminal command the Pi reboots. Upon reboot my recalbox starts up normally and things are fine. Unfortunately I do not want to leave my Pi on 24x7 and this is a minor inconvenience.

What should I be looking for as to why a process hangs or fails to start automatically on boot up after a successful shutdown?

