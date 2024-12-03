RECALBOX in RASPBERRY 5 COLOR DEPTH problem
-
SGO316 last edited by
HI.
i had a raspberry 3b+ with recalbox for that pi , connected with PI2SCART to a SONY PVM
image was OK, but some games suffered slowdowns problems
so, i decided to buy a raspberry pi 5
now with raspberry pi5 and recalbox 9.2.3 for that pi, connected with PI2SCART to the SONY PVM,
all games runs OK, but i HAVE A PROBLEM:
COLOR DEPTH
seems that recalbox 9.2.3 with PI2SCART in RASPBERRY pi 5, have problem with color depth.( basically colors gradients are with less colors )
for example, i attack som pic with STREET FIGHTER III 3rd Strike
RASPBERRY 3b+, RECALL 9.2.3 + PI2SCART:
CHECK the circles in red :
(color gradient is OK)
NOW, THE SAME but with :
RASPBERRY 5 + RECALL 9.2.3 + PI2SCART:
CHECK the circles in red :
(color gradient is WRONG)
this happens with many games
mortal kombat 1 and 2 also have this problem and many other arcade and console games...
anyone has a solution for it?
maybe can contact a developer to see if via the next recalupdate , the problem can be corrected...
well, thanks for all.
waiting for replies !