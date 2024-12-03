HI.

i had a raspberry 3b+ with recalbox for that pi , connected with PI2SCART to a SONY PVM

image was OK, but some games suffered slowdowns problems

so, i decided to buy a raspberry pi 5

now with raspberry pi5 and recalbox 9.2.3 for that pi, connected with PI2SCART to the SONY PVM,

all games runs OK, but i HAVE A PROBLEM:

COLOR DEPTH

seems that recalbox 9.2.3 with PI2SCART in RASPBERRY pi 5, have problem with color depth.( basically colors gradients are with less colors )

for example, i attack som pic with STREET FIGHTER III 3rd Strike

RASPBERRY 3b+, RECALL 9.2.3 + PI2SCART:

CHECK the circles in red :



(color gradient is OK)

NOW, THE SAME but with :

RASPBERRY 5 + RECALL 9.2.3 + PI2SCART:

CHECK the circles in red :



(color gradient is WRONG)

this happens with many games

mortal kombat 1 and 2 also have this problem and many other arcade and console games...

anyone has a solution for it?

maybe can contact a developer to see if via the next recalupdate , the problem can be corrected...

well, thanks for all.

waiting for replies !