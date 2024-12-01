Hello everyone

I have been using Recalbox for many years (I think I started with version 6 back then). However, I have not become an expert, especially when it comes to emulators.

In my case, I have always installed Recalbox on a Raspberry Pi, version 2 at the time, then 3 and now Raspberry Pi 4. I have always used the 3.5 mm headphone jack for audio. I know that it is not that great, but I have never had a problem with the quality - no matter which emulator.

Now I have updated or reinstalled Recalbox on my Pi 4 from "Electron 8.0.2" to "Pulstar 9.2.3" - and I have a problem:

If you choose the emulator for "Odyssey" games, I have a constant, horrible, high-pitched whistling sound in every game and the audio quality of the sounds from the game is also poor and slightly distorted.

I never had such a problem before on the same Pi 4 with "Electron 8.0.2", Odyssey games sounded really good? I googled it and tried things out in the RetroArch configuration menu under "Audio" within the game (try an error), also with the drivers, but couldn't solve the problem.

Can someone help me and tell me how I could solve the problem? Maybe it's just a setting or the audio driver? Has anything changed in terms of audio in Odyssey between Pulstar 9.2.3 and all previous versions?

Kind regards

Roman