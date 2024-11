Hi all,

I recently built my own arcade box embedding a RPI4 B with 8Mb RAM version. This arcade runs RecalBox 9.2.3-Puslar release.

Everything is fine until I was willing to play a PSP Game.

Given the following Wiki page : emulators-compatibility, it's said PSP is supposed to be supported ...

But PSP Emulator is not displayed as available emulators ....

What have I done wrong ? What I missed ?

Thanks in advance for your help and support