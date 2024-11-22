I would like to remap most buttons for the C64 game space crusade, but some don't work (most do).

I'm using Recalbox on a GPi case (Game Boy case, no keyboard).

My .p2k.cfg:

# cat "Space Crusade.d64.p2k.cfg" # Toggle scroll # Does not work, a moves the cursor up (could be a keyboard key) 0:a = s ;; Scroll Mode # b should be fire, but it's also up? # ideally, a would be joystick fire and b would be keyboard s # quick select marine or commander (broken, X does not work) 0:start = 1 ;; Select Commander 0:y = 2 ;; Select Marine 2 # Does not work, x is fixed to space 0:x = 3 ;; Select Marine 3 0:l1 = 4 ;; Select Marine 4 0:r1 = 5 ;; Select Marine 5

It's great that Select brings up an on-screen keyboard, but X being hardwired to Space and Joystick Fire is useless, since this game does not use the space bar.

How can I remap these buttons? Is there some C64 specific config that currently blocks them?