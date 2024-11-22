Can't remap some buttons with .p2k.cfg in C64
I would like to remap most buttons for the C64 game space crusade, but some don't work (most do).
I'm using Recalbox on a GPi case (Game Boy case, no keyboard).
My .p2k.cfg:
# cat "Space Crusade.d64.p2k.cfg" # Toggle scroll # Does not work, a moves the cursor up (could be a keyboard key) 0:a = s ;; Scroll Mode # b should be fire, but it's also up? # ideally, a would be joystick fire and b would be keyboard s # quick select marine or commander (broken, X does not work) 0:start = 1 ;; Select Commander 0:y = 2 ;; Select Marine 2 # Does not work, x is fixed to space 0:x = 3 ;; Select Marine 3 0:l1 = 4 ;; Select Marine 4 0:r1 = 5 ;; Select Marine 5
It's great that Select brings up an on-screen keyboard, but X being hardwired to Space and Joystick Fire is useless, since this game does not use the space bar.
How can I remap these buttons? Is there some C64 specific config that currently blocks them?
Never mind, I figured it out:
If .p2k.cfg only partially works on C64: Maybe parts of it get overridden by the C64 emulator settings. To check (On a GPi case):
- Select B to open Quick Menu
- Options (select with B)
- Retropad Mapping Options
- Remove conflicting entries (set to
---)
- back → back to Quick Menu
- Overrides
- Save Game Overrides