Creating Custom Wallpapers and Overlays for Recalbox Setup
Hey everyone! I recently set up Recalbox on an old PC to relive some classic games, and it’s been amazing. But as I got into customizing the look of my setup, I wanted to create custom wallpapers and overlays. I found that using picxart on my phone really helps with editing backgrounds and adding a cool retro style to images. Has anyone else here tried creating custom graphics or overlays for their Recalbox setup? Any tips on making them look just right?