Hello all,

Recalbox 9.2.3 and Rapsberry Pi4.

Using 2 USB encoder zero delay from the configuration menu i am not able to configure the joystick and buttons.

Each buttons and joystick direction are detected because the pad icon on the top left is lighted on, but pressing on button to set it does not have any actions.

Using the sdl-jstest --list command returns there are 2 DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick.

With the sdl-jstest --test command, all the buttons and joystick directions are well detected.

Do you have any ideas ?