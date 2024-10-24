How do I upscale?
DodgyDave last edited by
I've installed Recalbox on my Raspberry Pi 5 and i've seen videos on the Recalbox World YouTube channel which shows upscaling for the Saturn and Dreamcast. How is that achieved?
Sega Saturn upscaling video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7OCG_J9ndA
Dreamcast upscaling video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7OCG_J9ndA
Ideally i'd like to do it for the PS1, Saturn, N64 and Dreamcast.
If someone could give me some simple instructions (as I am new to this) i'd be forever grateful.
Thanks.
Magaki last edited by Magaki
Hello,
The most simple instruction : Active "HD Mode" on Game options into Recalbox menu.
The less simple instruction(s) : Dig into the settings of each emulator and set your options, and it will depends of each one, options are not uniform between them.