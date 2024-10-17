Hello everybody,

After updating Recalbox to the latest version from a version from 2 years ago, I am experiencing issues with my DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick. The joystick was working perfectly fine before the update, but now I’m unable to map the buttons correctly. Here are some details:

The joystick is recognized by Recalbox, i can press a long time to start mapping but button mapping fails during configuration (nothing happen when click buttons during mapping)

I’ve tried recalibrating the joystick and reconnecting it, but the issue persists.

Before the update, the joystick was functioning without any problems.

I suspect the update might have changed something in the controller configuration, driver, or handling of USB devices.

Has anyone else experienced similar issues, or could provide guidance on how to resolve this? Any help would be appreciated!