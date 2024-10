Hello,

I have two arcade gamepads that I assembled with Xinmotek xm-08 boards. I can't play any two-player games without one of the controllers bugging out.

The issue I'm facing is that Recalbox (according to the logs) sees both controllers as completely identical: same idProduct and same idVendor. I think that's where the problem comes from.

Do you have any idea how I could fix this issue?