Have u test to up cycles by pressing Ctrl-F12 ? Each press up the cycles count of the emulator.

According to your dosbox version, it's "normally" possible to overrided dosbox.conf for a game..

For exemple you can bundle each game in a zip with its own dosbox.conf (only for games who need, other games will stay on the default).

U can go more far in the config and get S3 driver (present on win3x.org for exemple)

And then use it here

For azerty user, u can find a nice (the lightweight) keyboard driver which make your keyboard as it is !

[dosbox] # language: Select another language file. # machine: The type of machine tries to emulate. # Possible values: hercules, cga, tandy, pcjr, ega, vgaonly, svga_s3, svga_et3000, svga_et4000, svga_paradise, vesa_nolfb, vesa_oldvbe. # captures: Directory where things like wave, midi, screenshot get captured. # memsize: Amount of memory DOSBox has in megabytes. # This value is best left at its default to avoid problems with some games, # though few games might require a higher value. # There is generally no speed advantage when raising this value. language= machine=svga_s3 captures=capture memsize=24

There are some other tweaks, like lower the sound quality.

I ve got good result by setting rate to 22050

here

[mixer] # nosound: Enable silent mode, sound is still emulated though. # rate: Mixer sample rate, setting any device's rate higher than this will probably lower their sound quality. # Possible values: 22050, 44100, 48000, 32000, 16000, 11025, 8000, 49716. # blocksize: Mixer block size, larger blocks might help sound stuttering but sound will also be more lagged. # Possible values: 2048, 4096, 8192, 1024, 512, 256. # prebuffer: How many milliseconds of data to keep on top of the blocksize. nosound=false rate=44100 blocksize=1024 prebuffer=10

and here

[sblaster] # sbtype: Type of sblaster to emulate. # Possible values: sb1, sb2, sbpro1, sbpro2, sb16, none. # sbbase: The IO address of the soundblaster. # Possible values: 220, 240, 260, 280, 2a0, 2c0, 2e0, 300. # irq: The IRQ number of the soundblaster. # Possible values: 7, 5, 3, 9, 10, 11, 12. # dma: The DMA number of the soundblaster. # Possible values: 1, 5, 0, 3, 6, 7. # hdma: The High DMA number of the soundblaster. # Possible values: 1, 5, 0, 3, 6, 7. # sbmixer: Allow the soundblaster mixer to modify the DOSBox mixer. # oplmode: Type of OPL emulation. On 'auto' the mode is determined by sblaster type. All OPL modes are Adlib-compatible, except for 'cms'. # Possible values: auto, cms, opl2, dualopl2, opl3, none. # oplemu: Provider for the OPL emulation. compat or old might provide better quality (see oplrate as well). # Possible values: default, compat, fast, old. # oplrate: Sample rate of OPL music emulation. Use 49716 for highest quality (set the mixer rate accordingly). # Possible values: 22050, 49716, 44100, 48000, 32000, 16000, 11025, 8000. sbtype=sb16 sbbase=220 irq=5 dma=1 hdma=5 sbmixer=true oplmode=auto oplemu=default oplrate=44100

Personnaly, i ve installed dosbian in my pi for dosbox.