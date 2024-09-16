Theme Template?
LinkToTheAsh
Hey All,
Is there a template / guide I can follow for building themes specifically for Recalbox 9? I can find alot of documentation for Emulationstation / Retropie but seems like theres a few specific quirks for Recalbox?
I am looking at building a 240p theme for my GPi Case.
Thanks
Ash
sonyc
@LinkToTheAsh most complete/easy to understand theme I found so far is the midnight one from Bounitos. Not sure if that fits your definition of "template".
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/32569/recalbox-9-2-theme-midnight
beudbeud
@LinkToTheAsh the are documentation about make theme but is only in french for now
https://wiki.recalbox.com/fr/tutorials/themes
Yeah I'm filling some values in one of those pages then I'll do them in English
DarylEllis
@sonyc said in Theme Template?:
@LinkToTheAsh most complete/easy to understand theme I found so far is the midnight one from Bounitos. Not sure if that fits your definition of "template".
Thanks for sharing.