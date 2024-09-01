**Custom Splash**
JAcob last edited by Scavy
How can I customize the splash screen on Recalbox and create a unique, high-quality intro video for it?
Sobane last edited by Sobane
Hello JAcob,
Just put your video in folder share\bootvideos
Then edit the file share\system\recalbox.conf and change the line system.splash.select=all by system.splash.select=custom
I think that's what you wanted.
Have fun
Edit : Le lien il sent bon le spam...
fine updates12 last edited by Pitch64
@JAcob said in **Custom Splash**:
Customize Recalbox splash screen, create a unique intro video using software like: Premiere or DaVinci Resolve. Save video as splash.mp4 and place in the
/recalbox/system/resources/splashfolder to replace the default splash screen.