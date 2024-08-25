RPI5 and ARGON ONE v3 fan control
Hi,
Hopefully someone may know, since upgrading to a rpi5 and using the ARGON ONE v3 case, I noticed that there is no support in the current Recalbox image.
Is this something in the pipeline to add native case / fan support in Recallbox in the PI 5, as it is on the rpi4 and earlier?
Or is there a way to get the fan control to work?
Hi,
To get the fan to work with my Argon V3, I removed the fan wiring from the Argonne’s fan header connection and then connected it to the fan header on the raspberry pi 5.
@Telephone I attached the fan from the argon directly to the rpi5 fan port
Currently the fan only spins durring boot, once recalbox is running the fan doesnt run no matter what the temp is
Is there anything else I need to do to get the fan to run?