Recalbox RGB Jamma forgets settings overnight?
NamcoConsolette last edited by
Hi there,
got my Recalbox RGB Jamma yesterday. Was very easy to set up, works just like a charm. Spend hours checking out games, had a few restarts along the way, everything worked just fine. Fired it up again today – and it:
- Displayed the "Create Share Space" sequence at start up (it did not do that the evening before).
- Reverts everything to some default settings (UI is not the Jamma one, music is playing again although I switched it off yesterday).
- Displays that share partition is full in the system menu (0 MB free).
For now, I just reinstalled everything and it works again. But: How can avoid this the next time around? Any help is appreciated, let me know if you need more info.
Thanks!