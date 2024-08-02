Hi there; I just got the RGB-Pi SCART cable a couple of days ago for my Raspberry Pi 3B+ but I have been tearing my hair out trying to get it working with Recalbox without white diagonal lines scrolling from bottom left to top right.

Here is a link to a video of the problem.

I decided to try Recalbox after discovering how primitive RGB-Pi OS2 was and that if I wanted their up-to-date and actually supported OS I would need a Pi 4. In OS2 there is no control over the emulators or their settings, no ability to map L3 and R3 (heck of an oversight) and the full-screen dithering pattern in Silent Hill for PS1 looked awful since about 10 of the rows were much brighter and gave the impression of random stripes.

Loving the functionality of Recalbox, but this interference is too distracting. Does anyone know what might be causing this, like might I need to alter something in the config regarding modelines or something?

Board model: Pi 3B+ Recalbox version (build) : 9.2.2-pulsar Hardware (Micro SD, Power Supply, etc.): official PSU, RGB-Pi SCART Controller(s): 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired

I am considering trying an older build of Recalbox but there doesn't seem to be a repository of different builds that I can find, nor a way to image them. If someone has an image of an older build I would be grateful if they could send me it somehow. Hopefully I can flash it with balenaEtcher if it comes to it.

Anyway, I hope someone can help, and thank you if you can.