First off I am not at all familiar with setting up anything for these... I had a build done for me years ago and all I did was completely fabricate and design the custom cabinet, graphics, lighting, the design for it.

Recently I turned it on and it said an update was available. I have seen and done this many times, but this time for some reason after updating, it forced me to setup the controls, joystick buttons, ABC, etc. I somehow have completely screwed up what buttons do what, and now have no access to the main menu to even adjust settings. The update also unrelated to that pushed the preview videos that play when selecting a game off center, actually partially off the right side of the screen. Other than that technically things appear to work normally.

All my games say they are still available but I can only see favorites, not any others. I know there was a button to see all or see just favorites but every single button on the machine has been tried and none of them toggle that option anymore. Also, I have a control card made up from when the machine was new just a couple years back and the hot key (signature) button no longer does anything, the coin buttons bring up the quit menu, but no amount of combination pushing any other buttons together or separate brings up the main system menu and it seems to me like there is zero way to fix this. I feel I have literally tried everything.

Does anyone have any idea how to access a main menu when buttons are not working or setup properly? How to display all games (I can access a search where you type in a game title, but that is a ridiculous way to find games I know are on the machine)? And worst case scenario does someone know who can just build a replacement for the brains of this machine, attached are pictures of the machine and the recalbox pi or whatever it's called. Again I know very little about the technical side of all this.

I am no programmer, coder, or at all familiar with anything outside of how it used to work and function for our family. And I can't find the contact info for the guy that built this either, which is beyond frustrating as you can see it is a great machine to have.

Please any help would be appreciated

