Hi I recently tried to setup a Retroflag GPI case 2 but for some reason it wont boot up it just remains on a blank screen. I can see that screen does lighten up a bit when I turn it on. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

I have a 64gb sd card in it and the CM4 lite 2gb ram with wireless. I made sure that the CM4 was snapped into place in the case. I am positive that I installed everything correctly too. Let me know if you need any additional information or clarification.