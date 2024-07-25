ScummVM in 9.2.2
Today I updated to 9.2.2. Grim Fandango now plays well, but impossible to start Indiana Jones, Maniac Mansion, Sam And Max and Monkey Island.
Has something changed to play these games?
Thanks.
@jorgemagana well, changing emulator from Libretro Scummvm to Scummvm allows to play Maniac, Sam or Monkey, but Indiana is still impossible to run.
Found a tricky solution to play Indiana Jones and the fate of Atlantis:
Using notepad, open the atlantis.scummvm file and add this line:
scumm:atlantis
And that's all! Enjoy playing.