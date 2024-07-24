I have 2 Zero 2W running Recalbox 9.2.2. Both can not connect to 2 different WiFi routers in the US. I enter the Network Name and Wi-fi Password but the IP Address ends up being a long hex number like fe80::7f7f:4bea:f71c:29bb (ipv6?). I've exit ES to a terminal Alt-F2, Alt-F4. I've set the country code to US in /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf. I can scan for wifi via the menu and it does see the networks but just can't seem to connect. I tried populating a wpa_supplicant.conf file in /boot and that also did not work.

Anything else I should try?