Sound issues (not sound at all)
-
heavyamarillo last edited by
Hi everyone;
Im using recalbox 9.2.2 in a bartop with raspeberry pi 4, and i want to get audio through jack, but is not possible to get it.
recalbox.conf audio config shows the following line:
audio.device=alsa_card.platform-bcm2835_audio:analog-output:output:analog-stereo
so i guess is correct but not audio sounds, neither emulationestation, neither games.
I tried other SO (RGBPI) and i get sound as well, so no devices issues.
Someone can help me?
Thanks in advance