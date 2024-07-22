Hi everyone;

Im using recalbox 9.2.2 in a bartop with raspeberry pi 4, and i want to get audio through jack, but is not possible to get it.

recalbox.conf audio config shows the following line:

audio.device=alsa_card.platform-bcm2835_audio:analog-output:output:analog-stereo

so i guess is correct but not audio sounds, neither emulationestation, neither games.

I tried other SO (RGBPI) and i get sound as well, so no devices issues.

Someone can help me?

Thanks in advance