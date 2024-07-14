I flash the image with dd (and with rpi imager with same results), boot it, installation begins. After some time I see the recalbox boot screen (with the ghosts on the right and "9.2.2-pulsar 2024/07/03 18:30" on the left) forever!

Changing terminals I see a loop:

Device name rpi keyboard 1

Device name rpi keyboard 1

Not found.

Retrying in Ns

But before that there is another error I think might be the culprit:

[Renderer] Error initializing the gl renderer.

There are other errors too, some bad bash scripts, ntp, pulse audio, but nothing interesting as the gl error.

Anything I can change in recalbox.conf to fix this?