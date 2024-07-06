I am using Recalbox RGB Dual and Recalbox 9.2.1.

Two problems:

Smooth emulation at correct speed with Libretro Mednafen_Saturn Throwing to Recalbox main menu from Libretro Yabasanshiro

In the previous version (9.2) there was a problem with zoom with some games on PlayStation and Sega Saturn (mainly when trying to run games from a non-default emulator). The new version of Recalbox fixed this but I have a different problem.

Well, emulation of Sega Saturn games on Libretro Mednafen_Saturn is not smooth. Many games presented on the YouTube channel - Recalbox World (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UjKTc7zjWw&t=707s) do not work as well as in the video. I don't know what causes this. It's true that he presents games on the LCD via HDMI, but I didn't think that using Recalbox RGB Dual via SCART would result in a drop in emulation speed.

In Recalbox 9.2 I tried switching the core from Libretro Mednafen_Saturn to Libretro Yabasanshiro. It seemed to me that the games ran smoother, but then there was a problem with zoom. Now, in the newer version 9.2.1, when I try to switch core, the same games that I ran before (e.g. Virtua Fighter 2, Sega Rally, Last Bronx) immediately after starting (and the SEGA console logo appears) throw me back to the Recalbox main menu .

Is anyone experiencing the same?