Incorrect image on Recalbox RGB Dual with Raspberry Pi 5
Maniaczek last edited by
Hi!
My set:
Raspberry Pi 5 + Recalbox RGB Dual (SCART, TV), Recalbox 9.2 Pulsar.
Problem:
If I choose an emulator other than the default one (e.g. in the case of PlayStation if I choose Libretro Swanstation instead of Libretro PCSX_Rearmed or in the case of SEGA Saturn if I choose Libretro Yabasanshiro instead of Libretro Mednafen_Saturn), the game/emulator runs on a very large screen, significantly extending beyond its limits ( like a 2x zoom that doesn't fit on the TV image).
Any solutions?