Amiga 1200 says Missing bios for amiberry
-
mark25810 last edited by
Hi there i installed recalbox
I loaded 4 amiga games and they are listed in the 120p
When i click a game it says
Atleast one mandatory bios is missing for amiberry
And wont run untill its required bios is out in the correct folder
I installed all the Kickstarter files in the bios folder and named them correctly
-
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@mark25810
Hello, check that the name of the bios is correct and respects upper and lower case letters. Also check that the bios are validated in the recalbox bios tab.
I closed the same topic opened here :
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/34388/help-with-amiga-1200-and-bios-issue