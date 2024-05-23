[Recalbox 9.2+] Theme Gameboy 240p/480p
Description
A simple theme for the version of EmulationStation used in Recalbox. This theme is compatible with all version of Retroflag GPi CASE
Details
- Has support for system and detailed views
- 4x3 layout tested on 240p and 480p resolutions
- Two gamelistview (basic and detailed)
Compatibility
Recalbox > 9.2
Systems available
- favories
- fneo
- gb
- gba
- gbc
- lastplayed
- mame
- mastersystem
- megadrive
- neogeo
- nes
- npg
- npgc
- pcengine
- pcenginecd
- scummvm
- sega32x
- segacd
- snes
- virtualboy
Download
version 1.2
Screenshot