problem with recalbox theme "Theme Next Pixel"
-
jose89fcb last edited by
Hello, very good, I am having some small problems with the topic:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/16064/recalbox-9-theme-next-pixel
Here I show some images
the texts are cut between
In this other image of the same topic an overlay appears
I'm using a raspberry pi 5 with Recalbox 9.2-experimental
Any solution? thank you so much!
-
Magaki last edited by
Hello,
You are using a theme for 9.0 on a 9.2, it could be normal to see some defects like that if the theme is not compatible with latest version.
Also, it's better to comment directly on theme topic, rather than a new topic : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/16064/recalbox-9-theme-next-pixel