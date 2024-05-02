I built my own bar-top Arcade.

For the inputs I bought one of these nice sets on Amazon: two joysticks and a couple of buttons. It came with a generic USB controller board.

First problem: this dual-usb controller board is not recognized as two individual joysticks.

If you have the same issue, here is what you can do (buy me a beer):

using putty to ssh into the pi user root password recalboxroot with the command lsusb get the usb controlers listed unplug the controler, use the command lsusb again now plug it back in, use lsusb again the one that shows up in the list additionally is your usb controler note down the hardware address of the single usb controler (something like 0810:e001) open the cmdline.txt (easiest just by inserting the sd card into a pc) add the following at the end usbhid.quirks=0x0810:0xe001:0x040 replace "0810" and "xe001" with the two respective parts (separated by ":") from the hardware adress of the usb controler that you found out using the lsusb command Now both controlers will be found.

So far, so good. Now to my actual problems:

In a game, player 1 and 2 are always swapped. I want Player 1 to be on the left side of my controll panel.

But whatever I do, recalbox seem to only accept inputs from the physical player 2.

When I enter a game, the configuration of the controller seems to be lost.

When I exit the game, the configuration of one player stays correct, the other is messed up and I have to configure again.

This is immensely frustrating.

Of course I thought to myself "well, this could be because of this strange dual usb controller board". So I SWAPPED IT OUT FOR TWO SEPARATE ONES.

They show up as "Dragonrise Inc. Generic USB Joystick" and "Dragonrise Inc. Generic USB Joystick #2"

20 Euros later, still the same issues.

Who can help?