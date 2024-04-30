I installed RecalBox this past weekend, and it was running just fine. Couple of issues with missing PSX BIOS files, which I resolved, and the kids were loving it.

I went to try a few games yesterday evening, and found that all ROM's, regardless of system, show the below screen when starting now.

I figured maybe my SD card had gone bad, so I reinstalled RB from scratch, and configured it to run BIOS, ROMS, SAVES, and MUSIC from my NAS drive.

Even after all this, I'm not able to start any ROM's, even ones I downloaded and deployed this morning. Also, (not sure if related), but the scraper no longer seems to add the content for different games.

Any ideas what could be going on here? V 2.2.11 according to web console.