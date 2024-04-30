Board model: Raspberry Pi 5 - 8GB

Recalbox version (build) : 9.2-rpi5-experimental-2 (RPi 5 64bits)

Hardware (Micro SD, Power Supply, etc.):

GeeekPi Case for Raspberry Pi 5, Pi 5 Case with Armor Lite V5 Active Cooler,

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card,

CanaKit 45W USB-C Power Supply with PD for Raspberry Pi 5 (27W @ 5A),

oldboytech 4K Micro HDMI to HDMI Male Cable Adapter

Controller(s): 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller

I assembled a Raspberry Pi 5 with the case featured here.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CTBJ42P9?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details

It comes with a side fan that plugs in directly into the 40 pin header (pins 4,6). The issue I have is the fan is always on when the power supply is plugged in, even when the system is shut down.

After some research and checking the docs and forums, I got a transistor adapter to connect the fan to GPIO 14 (pin 8). https://www.tindie.com/products/jeremycook/ez-fan2-tiny-raspberry-pi-fan-controller/

The fan does not turn on at all and I have tried several fixes from accross this forum. But, since they are mostly from 2017, they don't translate well to the Pi 5 format.

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/29385/recalbox-rgb-dual-fan-control

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/3704/push-button-on-off-script-problems/32?lang=en-US

https://digitalab.org/2021/08/how-to-control-raspberry-pi-fan/

I just want this small fan to run when the CPU heats up and turn off when it cools down or the system shuts down. I don't need variable speed, just ON/OFF is fine.

Let me know what I'm doing wrong,

Thanks.