Recalbox RGB Dual + Fan control
Hi all, i am new here, and new with a rpi4 with recalbox RGB Dual, i am so happy with image quality using SCART in a CRT TV.
But I have a question about Fan pins that offer the Hat, i have installed a fan conected to 3.3v pin and Gnd, (with no changes in config.txt), but with overclock and running Dreamcast games, the Fan not work, i know that the fan is controlled by PWM when is need it, but i can feel high temperature in the pi4.
Should I do anything to make the fan work? or how can i decrease the target temperature to start the fan?
Thanks guys
I have checked the 4 casemanagements options in Advance settings too
Solve it!!!
Recalbox is not include in CASE MANAGEMENT the Hat Recalbox RGB Dual, so, the 4 options showed don´t work.
Why? because Recalbox RGB Dual use GPIO 26, it is not usual for Fans beacuse is not a PWM pin, so the fan works as ON/OFF, is not progressive, but better than fix the fan to 5 or 3.3v.
To do it you need to add this in recalbox-user-config.txt
dtoverlay=gpio-fan,gpiopin=26,temp=55000
May be the recalbox masters can add Recalbox RGB Dual Hat in CASE MANAGEMENT options in the next update
Thanks guys