Hi all, i am new here, and new with a rpi4 with recalbox RGB Dual, i am so happy with image quality using SCART in a CRT TV.

But I have a question about Fan pins that offer the Hat, i have installed a fan conected to 3.3v pin and Gnd, (with no changes in config.txt), but with overclock and running Dreamcast games, the Fan not work, i know that the fan is controlled by PWM when is need it, but i can feel high temperature in the pi4.

Should I do anything to make the fan work? or how can i decrease the target temperature to start the fan?

Thanks guys